Kirk Herbstreit questions 3 vs. 4 ahead of College Football Playoff announcement

Kirk Herbstreit watches as much football as just about anyone yet even he can’t decide how a pair of teams will be ranked in the final College Football Playoff rankings that come out on Sunday. Herbstreit updated his regular top-six teams but shared that he isn’t sure which way the committee will rank the third and fourth teams.

It seems obvious to me who the four teams are that get in with the top two seeds being set in stone. It’s three and four for me that I keep going back and forth on in terms of what the committee says.

Here is how Herbstreit ranked the top six teams on Sunday morning, and what he said about those No. 3 and No. 4 spots.

Tennessee

USA TODAY SPORTS

Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Like the CFP has done in recent weeks, Herbstreit ranks Alabama ahead of Tennessee despite the two having identical 10-2 records and the Vols winning head-to-head in October.

Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Herbstreit on Ohio State and TCU and their respective spots: “Not real sure how they’ll handle 3 & 4-could be flipped”

Michigan

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire