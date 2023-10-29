Kirk Herbstreit pegs Oregon Ducks as one of nation’s best teams following Utah blowout

The Oregon Ducks were able to make a big statement on Saturday afternoon with their 35-6 blowout win over the Utah Utes. They not only established themselves as one of the two best teams in the Pac-12 conference with the regular season winding to a close, but they also inserted their name into the conversation for one of the best overall teams in the nation.

With a national television audience in a marquee time slot, the world took notice as the then-No. 8 ranked Ducks handed a beating to the then-No. 13 ranked Utes.

One of the people who took notice was ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who was in Salt Lake City on Saturday morning for the ‘College GameDay’ preview of Oregon vs. Utah. During the blowout game, Herbstreit couldn’t help but send out a message on social media, appreciating what he was seeing.

🦆 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 28, 2023

After the game, Herbstreit once again updated his top six teams in the nation, as he always does, this time with a new team in the mix. Check out the top six teams in the nation according to the well-respected ESPN Analyst:

Week 9 Result: BYE

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd

Previous Herbstreit Ranking: 1st

Herbstreit Explainer: “Most consistent.”

Georgia Bulldogs

Week 9 Result: 43-20 Win over Florida

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st

Previous Herbstreit Ranking: 2nd

Herbstreit Explainer: “Best they’ve looked all year.”

Week 9 Result: 24-10 Win vs. Wisconsin

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd

Previous Herbstreit Ranking: 4th

Herbstreit Explainer: “Impressive resume and defense.”

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: 41-16 Win vs. Wake Forest

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th

Previous Herbstreit Ranking: 3rd

Herbstreit Explainer: “Oklahoma loss helps Noles down the road.”

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: 42-33 Win vs. Stanford

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th

Previous Herbstreit Ranking: 5th

Herbstreit Explainer: “Need to regain their momentum from a couple of weeks ago..at SC Saturday.”

Oregon Ducks

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: 35-6 Win vs. No. 13 Utah

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th

Previous Herbstreit Ranking: N/A

Herbstreit Explainer: “Controls its own destiny to Pac 12 title and playoff bid — love this squad.”

