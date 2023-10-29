Kirk Herbstreit pegs Oregon Ducks as one of nation’s best teams following Utah blowout
The Oregon Ducks were able to make a big statement on Saturday afternoon with their 35-6 blowout win over the Utah Utes. They not only established themselves as one of the two best teams in the Pac-12 conference with the regular season winding to a close, but they also inserted their name into the conversation for one of the best overall teams in the nation.
With a national television audience in a marquee time slot, the world took notice as the then-No. 8 ranked Ducks handed a beating to the then-No. 13 ranked Utes.
One of the people who took notice was ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who was in Salt Lake City on Saturday morning for the ‘College GameDay’ preview of Oregon vs. Utah. During the blowout game, Herbstreit couldn’t help but send out a message on social media, appreciating what he was seeing.
🦆
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 28, 2023
After the game, Herbstreit once again updated his top six teams in the nation, as he always does, this time with a new team in the mix. Check out the top six teams in the nation according to the well-respected ESPN Analyst:
Michigan Wolverines
Week 9 Result: BYE
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd
Previous Herbstreit Ranking: 1st
Herbstreit Explainer: “Most consistent.”
Georgia Bulldogs
Week 9 Result: 43-20 Win over Florida
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st
Previous Herbstreit Ranking: 2nd
Herbstreit Explainer: “Best they’ve looked all year.”
Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 9 Result: 24-10 Win vs. Wisconsin
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd
Previous Herbstreit Ranking: 4th
Herbstreit Explainer: “Impressive resume and defense.”
Florida State Seminoles
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: 41-16 Win vs. Wake Forest
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th
Previous Herbstreit Ranking: 3rd
Herbstreit Explainer: “Oklahoma loss helps Noles down the road.”
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: 42-33 Win vs. Stanford
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th
Previous Herbstreit Ranking: 5th
Herbstreit Explainer: “Need to regain their momentum from a couple of weeks ago..at SC Saturday.”
Oregon Ducks
Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: 35-6 Win vs. No. 13 Utah
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th
Previous Herbstreit Ranking: N/A
Herbstreit Explainer: “Controls its own destiny to Pac 12 title and playoff bid — love this squad.”