Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State vs. Michigan is 'winner-take-all, the way it's supposed to be'

Kirk Herbstreit is excited for Ohio State vs. Michigan.

But the former Ohio State quarterback admitted Saturday's editon of the OSU-Michigan game could be the last of its kind.

"This is what Ohio State and Michigan fans dream about, honestly," Herbstreit said on ESPN's "College GameDay" Saturday. "These last few years where undefeated vs. undefeated. Two vs. three, winner-take-all. And I'll tell you something: with the 12-team playoff, enjoy this one because if this is next year and you lose, you're not out of anything. It's like NCAA March Madness. You go from being a one-seed to a three or four. So this year, let's embrace this. Winner-take-all the way it's supposed to be."

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; ESPN sportscaster Kirk Herbstreit sits on the set of College Gameday during the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State has lost two straight against Michigan and has not beaten the Wolverines since 2019.

Ohio State is a 3.5-point underdog against the Wolverines.

Ohio State will kick off against Michigan just after noon on FOX.

