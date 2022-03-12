The big broadcasting news on Friday came from Joe Buck bolting Fox for ESPN. Elsewhere in football-booth bingo, Amazon officially has hired Kirk Herbstreit to work with a play-by-player to be named later on Thursday Night Football.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that the Herbstreit deal is done, and that he’ll continue to appear on ESPN’s college football coverage.

Marchand adds that a deal that will bring Al Michaels to Amazon is getting closer and closer. Michaels, a legendary figure in the business, has no prior relationship with Herbstreit. There’s no reason to think they won’t get along or that they won’t work well together.

Amazon had expected to pair Michaels with Troy Aikman, before Aikman chose ESPN. Amazon also wanted to hire Rams coach Sean McVay.

The moves will leave Fox without a No. 1 booth. So that’s the next phase in this unprecedented game of NFL TV musical chairs.

Kirk Herbstreit officially joins Amazon for Thursday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk