Kirk Herbstreit on Late Night With Locks: There will be a college football season

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was really just thinking aloud, he says, when he shook the college football world with his prediction last month that the 2020 college football season isn't going to happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prediction, in fact, might be too strong of a word for what he meant when he said in a conversation on ESPN radio that "I'll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I'll be so surprised if that happens."

On Tuesday, in an interview with Maryland coach Mike Locksley on "Late Night With Locks," Herbstreit had better news for fans. He said he actually had no idea about the college football schedule or even what tomorrow brings. But his feeling is the season will go on - though he has no idea when.

"My feeling is, come Hell or high water," he predicted, "they're going to play football. I think they're willing to go all the way to making it a spring sport ... Two-a-days in February, games in March and April and May, bowl games in June."

He said he thinks there's a number of contingency plans being built.

"It goes from normal all the way to starting in March," he said. " ... It's just so bizarre to think about where it's going to be."

Locksley added that he has coaches' calls every week and "you just don't know."

"There's really no answer right now," he said. "So what I try to do for our team is let's focus on what we can do right now and take advantage of that."

As for reports that Herbstreit might be going to Monday Night Football and leaving the college football world, he told Locksley that he would never leave the college game - though he didn't rule out potentially adding the NFL to his schedule.

Rest assured though, college fans.

"That's being talked about right now," he said of reports that he's being tapped for Monday Night Football. "I'll just say this: I will never leave college football. So if I were ever asked to do Monday Night, it would be in addition to Gameday ... for me, I'm living a dream."

