Kirk Herbstreit names his top six CFB teams following Week 5

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has ranked his top six teams in college football following Week 5 action. Week 5 featured some interesting storylines.

Georgia nearly lost on the road at Missouri and trailed for most of the game. The Bulldogs won, but have lost some ground in the rankings as a result of the disappointing performance.

Additionally, Alabama’s star quarterback Bryce Young exited the Crimson Tide’s win over Arkansas with a shoulder injury. Clemson knocked off NC State in a key game for the ACC standings.

Ohio State football continues to roll. The Buckeyes are 5-0 and have arguably the best offense in the country along with an improved defense. The USC Trojans beat Arizona State 42-25 and Mississippi defeated Kentucky in other notable action.

Here’s how Kirk Herbstreit ranks the top six teams in college football:

No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State toppled Baylor 36-25 in Week 5 in a rematch of the 2021 Big 12 championship game. The Cowboys are 4-0 and have eight games left against Big 12 opponents. Spencer Sanders and company host Texas Tech on Oct. 8.

No. 5 Clemson Tigers

Clemson won 30-20 over the NC State Wolfpack in Week 5. The Tigers have a lengthy home winning streak and have been performing better offensively in recent weeks. The (5-0) Tigers and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei play at Boston College on Oct. 8.

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan (5-0) won 27-14 on the road at Iowa in Week 5. The Wolverines travel to Indiana next week before hosting Penn State on Oct. 15. Many will argue that Clemson has a more impressive slate of wins than Michigan.

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia picked up a 26-22 win on the road at Missouri in Week 5. However, the (5-0) Bulldogs did not impress Kirk Herbstreit, who previously ranked Georgia No. 1. Kirby Smart and Georgia host Auburn on Oct. 8 before hosting Vanderbilt on Oct. 15.

Stetson Bennett and Georgia have to take better care of the football and need to stop settling for field goals if the Bulldogs want to make a run at the CFP.

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama won 49-26 at Arkansas in Week 5. The Crimson Tide opened up a 28-0 lead, but allowed Arkansas to cut into the lead thanks to a few Alabama mistakes on special teams.

The big news from Alabama’s win is that starting quarterback Bryce Young went down with a shoulder injury. Young’s injury is not expected to be serious.

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Kirk Herbstreit ranks Ohio State as the top team in college football. The Buckeyes have impressed after a contested Week 1 game against Notre Dame.

Quarterback CJ Stroud and Ohio State travel to play Michigan State on Oct. 8. The Buckeyes (5-0) defeated Rutgers 49-10 in Week 5.

