Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing players in Week 5 of college football

It’s nice to know that someone is paying attention to college football west of the Mississippi.

ESPN’s top college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit, tweeted out his top performers for Week 5 of the season and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix made his list.

Nix certainly deserved the recognition as he dominated Stanford with both his arm and his legs. He was 16-of-29 for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Nix also surprised many, especially the Cardinal defense, when he rattled off an 80-yard run for a touchdown.

While it’s nice to see the Ducks get the pop, Herbstreit inexplicably missed the top performance in the Pac-12 with UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Bruins senior quarterback torched Washington to get them to 5-0 on the season.

