Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing teams in Week 8 of college football

Kirk Herbstreit’s name has not been far from mind for Oregon Duck fans so far this year.

Earlier in the year, Herbstreit went against Oregon by picking the Arizona Wildcats against the spread in that matchup. This past week, Herbstreit was on campus in Eugene with the “College GameDay” crew, and he might have made a few more enemies after being the only member of the show to pick UCLA to win the game.

After all of that, it appears that Herbstreit might be trying to right some early wrongs based on who he included among his top-ranked teams in Week 8 of college football. Take a look:

Boise State Broncos

Boise State running back Andrew Van Buren (21) tries to stiff arm Colorado State safety Jamal Hicks (7) on a run the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won, 56-28, over Colorado State. AP Photo/Steve Conner

Week 8 Result: 19-14 win over Air Force

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dec. 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC; South Carolina Gamecocks mascot Cocky dances during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: 30-24 win over Texas A&M

Duke Blue Devils

Oct. 22, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs with the football during the fourth quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: 45-21 win over Miami

TCU Horned Frogs

Oct. 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles abasing Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Brendan Mott (38) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: 38-28 win over Kansas State

LSU Tigers

Dec. 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia; LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger performs during the third quarter of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: 45-20 win over Ole Miss

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates with fans after a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Oklahoma State won, 41-34.

Week 8 Result: 41-34 win over Texas

Oregon Ducks

Oct. 22, 2022; Eugene; Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) celebrates with teammates during the second half after scoring a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won, 45-30. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: 45-30 win over UCLA

