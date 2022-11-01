Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing players in Week 9 of college football

At this point, it’s starting to become a weekly occurrence.

As Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix continues to shine, he continues to get proper recognition for his stellar play. This past week, Nix had 6 total touchdowns against the California Golden Bears, throwing for 412 yards and rushing for 59 more. He saw his Heisman Trophy odds move up after the performance and kept the Ducks’ streak of 40-point games alive and well.

On top of that, not only was Nix named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the best player in college football but he also was named one of the top-performing players of the week by ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. It was the fourth time that Nix has been identified as a top player by Herbstreit.

Here are all of the guys who got the nod in Week 9:

J.T. Tuimoloau — Ohio State Buckeyes

Stats in Week 9: 6 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1 TD, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PBU

MJ Morris — NC State Wolfpack

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 20-for-29, 265 yards, 3 TD

Drake Maye — North Carolina Tar Heels

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 34-for-44, 388 yards, 5 TD // 14 rushes, 61 yards

Antoine Green — North Carolina Tar Heels

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 10 catches, 180 yards, 2 TD

Hendon Hooker — Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 19-for-25, 245 yards, 3 TD // 10 rushes, 23 yards, 1 TD

Jalin Hyatt — Tennessee Volunteers

Stats in Week 9: 5 catches, 138 yards, 2 TD

Zach Charbonnet — UCLA Bruins

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 21 rushes, 198 yards, 3 TD // 5 catches, 61 yards

Quinshon Judkins — Ole Miss Rebels

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 34 rushes, 205 yards, 1 TD

Bo Nix — Oregon Ducks

Stats in Week 9: 27-for-35, 412 yards, 3 TD // 12 rushes, 59 yards, 3 TD

Isaiah McGuire — Missouri Tigers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in Week 9: 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

