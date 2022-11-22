Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing teams, coaches in Week 12 of college football

A lot of people counted out the Oregon Ducks after their loss to the Washington Huskies a couple of weeks ago. They were knocked out of the College Football Playoff race, and starting quarterback and offensive leader Bo Nix was potentially sidelined with an ankle injury that threw his immediate future into question.

The Ducks proved a lot of people wrong over the weekend, defeating No. 10 Utah in thrill fashion at Autzen Stadium, keeping their Pac-12 Championship hopes alive and setting up an intense regular-season finale against the Oregon State Beavers this weekend.

That stellar play was recognized by well-respected ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who gave the Ducks a nod when ranking his top-performing teams and coaches of the weekend.

Check out where he had Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning.

No. 6 Team — Navy Midshipmen

Week 12 Result: 17-14 Win over UCF

No. 6 Coach — Kendall Briles (Arkansas Razrobacks)

No. 5 Team — Oregon Ducks

Week 12 Result: 20-17 Win over Utah

No. 5 Coach — Clark Lea (Vanderbilt)

No. 4 Team — Vanderbilt Commodores

Week 12 Result: 31-24 Win over Florida

No. 4 Coach — Brent Key (Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets)

No. 3 Team — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Week 12 Result: 21-17 Win over North Carolina

No. 3 Coach — Dan Lanning (Oregon Ducks)

No. 2 Team — USC Trojans

Week 12 Result: 48-45 Win over UCLA

No. 2 Coach — Lincoln Riley (USC Trojans)

No. 1 Team — South Carolina Gamecocks

Week 12 Result: 63-38 Win over Tennessee

No. 1 Coach — Shane Beemer (South Carolina)

