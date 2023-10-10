Kirk Herbstreit names LSU’s Jayden Daniels one of his top performers from Week 6

After another exciting week of college football, Kirk Herbstreit has released his list of his top performers from Week 6. He has an LSU Tiger on that list after LSU went on the road to Missouri and took down the Missouri Tigers 49-39.

Herbstreit has Jayden Daniels as one of his top performers from last week. I understand that LSU has two losses already this season, but I see no other reason why Daniels should not be in the Heisman conversation. The numbers he has put up so far are incredible. He is having the kind of season that Joe Burrow had in 2019. Here is what Kirk had to say about Daniels.

Jayden Daniels might take the cake for the best performance on paper thanks to LSU‘s gutsy 49-39 against Missouri victory on the road. Daniels totaled 389 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns while pulling off the come-from-behind win. The week before, Daniels put up 414 passing yards, 99 rushing yards and five total touchdowns against Ole Miss in a losing effort. Since beginning SEC play, the offensive unit has scored 173 total points over their span of four conference games with an average of 43.3 points per outing. No one has been able to slow down the LSU star through the first half of the 2023 college football season.

Daniels fought through the pain against Missouri last weekend. Hopefully, he will be recovered by this weekend’s game against Auburn.

