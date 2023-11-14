Kirk Herbstreit names Jalen McLeod one of his top players from Week 11

Auburn jack linebacker Jalen McLeod played the game of his life in Auburn’s dominant win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The junior made nine tackles, four tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble, each of which is a career-high.

His performance has drawn plenty of attention, the SEC named him the conference’s defensive player of the week on Monday and now ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has named him one of his top-performing players from Week 11.

McLeod has become Auburn’s top pass rusher in his first season on the Plains. His 86.4 grade when rushing the passer is the highest on the team according to Pro Football Focus. He leads the team in pressures (31), quarterback hits (7), quarterback hurries (18) and is tied in sacks (6).

He and the rest of the Tigers will return to action against New Mexico State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire