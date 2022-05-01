Kirk Herbstreit 'very sad' Reds 'already irrelevant and essentially ... eliminated'

Kirk Herbstreit watches the Ohio State Buckeyes spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022.

Centerville native, former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and self-proclaimed die-hard Cincinnati Reds fan Kirk Herbstreit announced last week via Twitter that he wouldn't be part of 2022 NFL Draft coverage in Las Vegas for ESPN and ABC because he was recovering from a blood clot.

On Sunday, Herbstreit reiterated via Twitter that he's a die-hard Reds fan, but added that it's "very sad" that the team is "already irrelevant and essentially mathematically eliminated" having won just once since April 10:

It’s May 1st and my beloved @Reds have won ONE game since April 10th and have averaged 2.7 runs scored/game during that stretch.

I’m a diehard fan but feel they’re already irrelevant and essentially mathematically eliminated from meaningful baseball games. Very sad. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) May 1, 2022

Herbstreit went back and forth with Chris Fallica of ESPN's "College GameDay" last weekend when Fallica, a New York Yankees fan, joked about the Reds winning for the first time in two weeks:

Stop it Bear—you just get your “fans” under control will ya?!?

Unacceptable by your boys yesterday..when did we get to a place where fans think they’re entitled to ambush players on the field??? Absolutely ridiculous and embarrassing. https://t.co/DXCPWJYOp1 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 24, 2022

Amazon will pair Herbstreit with former Reds radio play-by-play announcer Al Michaels in its "Thursday Night Football" broadcast booth in the fall. Herbstreit will continue to work for ESPN as well.

Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Cris Collinsworth - Michaels' long-time broadcast partner - will continue as color analyst for NBC's "Sunday Night Football," the network announced last week, with Mike Tirico taking over the play-by-play role and Melissa Stark as sideline reporter.

