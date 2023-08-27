Kirk Herbstreit makes College Football Playoff prediction

ESPN “College GameDay” personality and college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has made his College Football Playoff prediction. Herbstreit has the same four teams making the College Football Playoff as fellow College GameDay analyst Pat McAfee.

Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU are the top five teams in the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll. Georgia is looking to win a third straight national championship.

Last season, TCU shocked college football when it made the College Football Playoff. Will 2023 have a surprising team like TCU?

Who does Kirk Herbstreit think will make the College Football Playoff and who does he pick to win the national championship?

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit has the Alabama Crimson Tide winning the SEC championship. He thinks the Crimson Tide have a massive question to answer at quarterback, but he trusts Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Herbstreit notes that it is rare for the Crimson Tide to underachieve in consecutive seasons.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Herbstreit is high on Ohio State entering the 2023 college football season. In fact, he has the Buckeyes winning in the College Football Playoff and advancing to the national championship.

Herbstreit, who played quarterback at Ohio State, thinks the Buckeyes will win the Big Ten en route to the College Football Playoff. Herbstreit is a big fan of Ohio State’s weapons on offense. The Buckeyes return wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Hebrstreit has the back-to-back defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs returning to the College Football Playoff. However, he (presumably) expects Alabama to defeat Georgia in the SEC championship.

Herbstreit projects Georgia to have a rematch with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but he has the Buckeyes winning this round.

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Herbstreit predicts that No. 4 Michigan will make a third consecutive College Football Playoff even though he has Ohio State winning the Big Ten. The bad news for Wolverine fans is that he projects the Wolverines will lose in the semifinals for a third straight College Football Playoff.

National championship game

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Herbstreit’s prediction: No. 1 Alabama over No. 2 Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit has Alabama defeating Ohio State in a rematch of the 2020 national championship game. Herbstreit is showing a lot of trust in the Crimson Tide given Alabama’s murky quarterback situation.

Full College GameDay predictions

