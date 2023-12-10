Kirk Herbstreit makes case for Patriots to draft Heisman-winning QB

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has a clear target for the New England Patriots to take in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. He envisions LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a good fit for New England.

The Patriots are coming off a win on Thursday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Right now, they sit with the second overall selection in the draft.

However, that could change if they keep winning football games. There are marquee quarterbacks at the top of the draft in USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye, but Daniels could be a solid option.

He is coming off a stellar 2023 season for LSU that saw him throw for 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He is in the Heisman Trophy conversation and would help New England find a spark at the quarterback position.

Herbstreit made his case for the Patriots taking Daniels on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday morning.

“If you don’t have the first or the second pick… you put him in that stadium [Gillette Stadium], with Bill Belichick and that defense, and you get a weapon or two to go with those tight ends, there’s a lot to like,” said Herbstreit. “… I hope [Belichick] is back.”

Kirk Herbstreit talking QB Jayden Daniels to the #Patriots: “If you don’t have the first or the second pick… you put him in that stadium [Gillette Stadium], with Bill Belichick and that defense, and you get a weapons or two to go with those tight ends. There’s a lot to like.… https://t.co/j9TUBFxdE2 — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) December 8, 2023

New England is in the market for a top-tier quarterback. The Patriots might be in a position to still focus on winning football games this year and having an opportunity to get Daniels in the draft.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire