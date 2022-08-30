Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, pick Ohio State to win national title in 2022

ESPN College GameDay will be on site for when Ohio State hosts Notre Dame this Saturday night, but the popular pregame college football preview show had its first episode of the 2022 college football season last week.

Before all of that, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso appeared on social media to provide their picks for the College Football Playoff and eventual national title, and there was a lot of love going around for Ohio State.

While Michigan homer, Desmond Howard, set social media on fire with a very unconventional playoff four, former Buckeye quarterback and analyst Kirk Herbstreit not only picked OSU to make it to the CFP, he went a step further and predicted the Buckeyes to win the national championship. His long-time partner, Lee Corso, did the same by starting the conversation off.

“This year, Ohio State is going to win the national championship,” Corso told Herbstreit. “Ohio State is going to beat Alabama in the national title game and win the championship. Go Buckeyes!”

For his part, Herbie echoed those same thoughts.

“You and I have the exact same game. I think Ryan Day’s club is loaded, replied Herbstreit.” You can see the video below.

Guess who's baaack!!! 😂 This is a one time only thing with LC being home!! Don't worry next week he will be in Columbus and we will find him in person. pic.twitter.com/6zNXEoRnIn — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 27, 2022

Count me and a few million Ohio State fans in the camp that hopes both Herbstreit and Corso are correct. We’ll get to see the start of that journey this weekend when the Fighting Irish come to town.

List

Final prediction for Ohio State football's game week offensive depth chart

Ohio State football: Offensive depth chart projection for Notre Dame

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire