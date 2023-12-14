Kirk Herbstreit goes on rant against Florida State fans upset about playoff snub

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit went off on those Florida State fans and whoever else thinks they got robbed after being left out of the playoff in favor of Alabama.

A fan asked Herbstreit why he put the Crimson Tide in his College Football Playoff final four before Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis was injured, ending his season.

Herbstreit tried to explain his thinking in a lengthy response on social media.

"Because Alabama is BETTER!! Period!" Herbstreit wrote on X. "So is Texas. So is Michigan. So is Washington. So is Oregon. So is Georgia. I watch 10-15 games a week live from September-early December. I think I’m allowed to have an opinion on who I think is BETTER!! If FSU doesn’t like [it is not] "The BEST 4" tell the conference commissioners to change the protocol to "MOST DESERVING." Until then I and everyone else is certainly is allowed to give an opinion in a subjective discussion!! Don’t like it-change it."

Former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit is currently a college football analyst for ESPN.

Herbstreit says he didn't hear from fans in 2000 when Miami was snubbed from playing in the BCS Championship despite beating Florida State in the regular season. The Seminoles eventually lost to Oklahoma in the title game.

"You were big fans of the turnout back then-of course most of you, in this despicable lunatic fringe," he said.

The issue is far from over as Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she is launching an investigation into the College Football Playoff selection to see "if the committee was involved in any anticompetitive conduct," over Florida State's exclusion from the playoff.

"I have to give an opinion on who I think the best 4 teams are. I’m not on the committee-I don’t vote-I watch games-I analyze teams and I give my take. That’s it," Herbstreit said. "And if you think I have an agenda or a motive I’m sorry you feel that way but it’s wrong. I love this sport and care about it deeply and can’t make everyone happy-I ask questions of the commissioners in the offseason to understand things clearly-Watch games and give my opinion."

