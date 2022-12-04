Kirk Herbstreit gives his final top 4 before the College Football Playoff’s final rankings

It was a wild championship weekend, with the current top two teams, Georgia and Michigan, winning their games but No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC both lost their conference title tilts. It was a very interesting conversation throughout the weekend, especially surrounding Ohio State and their chances to make the final four of the College Football Playoff.

There were plenty of projects and pundits who are putting in their two cents and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit took to twitter with his weekly rankings and what he expects this afternoon when the final rankings are announced. Find out below who his top six teams are and if he believes his alma mater will make it.

#1 Georgia

#2 Michigan

#3 TCU

#4 Ohio State

#5 Alabama

#6 Tennessee

