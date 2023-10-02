Kirk Herbstreit gives his current college football playoff prediction

We are almost halfway through the college football regular season. And while we will not predict with certainty that Texas will make the College Football Playoff, one analyst sees the Longhorns as a team with a strong chance.

Former Ohio State quarterback and longtime analyst for ESPN’s College GameDay Kirk Herbstreit has the ‘Horns solidly in the playoff picture. Herbstreit ranks Texas second behind No. 1 Georgia. He reasoned that with the emergence of running back Jonathon Brooks, the Longhorns can now deploy a balanced attack.

Brooks’ emergence took pressure off of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers the last two weeks. As a result we have seen some of Ewers’ best football. The second-year signal caller has raised his completion percentage from 58% to 66% due in large part to his complete supporting cast.

The Washington Huskies and Florida State Seminoles rounded out Herbstreit’s playoff picture, with the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes as his first two outside the playoff.

My updated top 4 after WEEK 5 1-@GeorgiaFootball (young QB Carson Beck grew up yesterday) 2-@TexasFootball (Horns found their RB (Jonathon Brooks) to make this offense balanced) 3-@UW_Football (Most explosive offense of the group) 4-@FSUFootball (team playing with an edge &… — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 1, 2023

