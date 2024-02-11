Kirk Herbstreit defends himself in the recruitment of Dylan Raiola

ESPN college football expert Kirk Herbstreit defended himself to Paul Finebaum regarding the recruitment of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola flipped his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska right before the early signing period.

Dylan Raiola’s father, Dominic Raiola, mentioned in an interview that Herbstreit played a role in his son flipping to Nebraska. Dominic Raiola played at Nebraska and his brother, Donovan, is the offensive line coach for the Cornhuskers. This narrative did not enthuse Georgia fans.

However, Kirk Herbstreit shared his side of the story to Paul Finebaum. Herbstreit said, “I of course did not sell Nebraska and try to tell anybody not to go to Georgia. That’s the most ridiculous thing that anybody would do.”

Herbstreit did note that he likes Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and thinks it is cool that Dylan Raiola would consider flipping from a national championship contender to a team that struggles to make bowl games.

Here’s Herbstreit’s conversation with Paul Finebaum:

Kirk Herbstreit gives his take on the phone call he had with Dylan Raiola's dad before the QB recruit flipped his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska pic.twitter.com/W7fWbSrKHq — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) February 8, 2024

Ultimately, we do think that it is cool that Dylan Raiola is going to play where his father played.

