Kirk Herbstreit criticizes extreme Ohio State football fans

We all know how passionate you are about Ohio State Football, if you weren’t, you wouldn’t be here.

Unfortunately, there are always a few bad apples in the bunch and former Buckeye quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit, didn’t like what he has seen recently on social media.

On a guest appearance on Pat McAfee’s show, the Ohio State alum went after a portion of the fan base, saying their criticism, particularly towards Kyle McCord, was in bad taste.

It’s hard to blame Herbstreit for feeling this way, there were more than a few angry fans after what transpired against Indiana in the season opener.

Kirk Herbstreit spits some truth on Ohio State fans on social media 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QvjoYbfuzy — MGo🫘 (@MJoeBean) September 5, 2023

Following the game, many went to social media to bash the Buckeye starter, and considering it was just his second of his career, it was unjust. Herbstreit is realistic about the situation, saying McCord needs more time to prove who he is on the field.

The kicker is about recruits and how they might not want to play for Ohio State due to the fan’s interactions. It certainly doesn’t help.

