Kirk Herbstreit could pull double duty for ESPN, working college football and MNF

ESPN has waited to announce its Monday Night Football broadcast team, given the possibility that college football won’t happen, allowing Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit to be shifted to NFL games.

Apparently, Herbstreit could be heading to Mondays, even if he continues to work on Saturdays.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the concept of Herbstreit serving as the Monday Night Football analyst is “gaining a little more momentum,” and that it could happen even if college football season occurs as scheduled.

If that happens, Herbstreit likely would be paired with Steve Levy on Monday nights.

Whatever ESPN does, the arrangement has a short-term feel to it. There’s a lingering belief that, after the current ESPN contract expires following the 2021 season, Monday Night Football could return to ABC, which like ESPN is owned by Disney.

