Kirk Herbstreit’s new college football top six rankings: Should LSU be ahead of USC?

College football is in the final weeks of the 2022 regular season as we await what the new College Football Playoff rankings will look like this evening. At Fighting Irish Wire, we made our predictions for that Saturday night and will be watching with the rest of the college football world later this evening.

Kirk Herbstreit, the busiest man in the college football media business, ranked his top six teams nationally earlier in the week. How much different do his rankings look compared to what we may see this evening? Here is how Herbstreit laid out the top six with just two weeks of regular season action remaining.

We’ll just say, we get the reasoning, and a lot is left to play itself out but USC lost one game by one point. Do we just simply forget that LSU and Tennessee happened?

LSU (8-2)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Tennessee (9-1)

USA TODAY SPORTS

TCU (10-0)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan (10-0)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State (10-0)

USA TODAY SPORTS

Georgia (10-0)

OKim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire