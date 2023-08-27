Kirk Herbstreit breaks down Clemson’s reality

During Saturday’s ESPN College Football GameDay, the GameDay crew took the time to discuss the ACC and who would win the conference in 2023.

Desmond Howard chose Florida State, but Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit both picked Clemson to win the ACC. Herbstreit discussed the Tigers heading into 2023, speaking on how Swinney and Clemson love to be the underdog.

“I think Clemson will feed off this energy around,” he said. “Is it over? Is the reign over? Is it behind them? Is Dabo’s best behind him. You know he is like, thank you. Just keep saying it, keep saying it.”

Is Clemson’s reign atop the ACC over? It is too early to tell, but the Tigers have the talent to make sure they remain the top dog in the conference. With a quarterback poised to break out and an offensive coordinator who can help him do so, Clemson is one of the highest-upside teams in college football.

“Here is the reality. This Clemson team has had Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson, and Trevor Lawrence. The last two years is it just the offense. Is it fair to put it on D.J. Uiagalelei and the lack of execution. They still have a great defense. They still have great athletes,” said the analyst.

“So we are looking at Cade Klubnik. We are looking at Garrett Riley. We are looking at this offense is getting back to being dynamic. There are moments in that bowl game against Tennessee when you saw it and the future in what we will see this year, But with the new coordinator I am just excited to see it. I think they are going to play with a chip on their shoulder. They hear the negativity. We will just see if they are going to be better on offense. That is going to be the big question,” said Herbstreit.

We all know what a Clemson defense is capable of, and it is no surprise that the offense is the main discussion point heading into this season. The Tigers definitely hear the negativity, and I, too, believe it will fuel this program as the offense returns to form.

Expect some great offensive output from the Tigers in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire