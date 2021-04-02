Kirk Herbstreit blasts Dan Orlovsky over Justin Fields comments

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Call it an ESPN on ESPN clash. And the winner by knockout, Kirk Herbstreit.

ESPN’s lead college football analyst took on one of its NFL voices and leveled Dan Orlovsky for comments made about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and the upcoming NFL draft.

The issue started when Orlovsky questioned the work ethic of Fields, saying the rumor is the Buckeye QB is the “last guy in, first guy out.” Orlovsky stated that these were not his opinions.

Orlovsky backpedaled after realizing he created a firestorm, much in the way he did as a Detroit Lions quarterback running out of the back of the end zone.

That didn’t satisfy Herbstreit, himself a former Ohio State QB.

