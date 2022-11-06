Kirk Herbstreit announces top six teams after Week 10: Oregon, TCU ahead of Vols

Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Saturday at Georgia.

The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium.

The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25 poll released Nov. 1.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 10 games, Kirk Herbstreit announced his top four teams and the first two teams outside of the College Football Playoff. Herbstreit’s top four teams and first two out are listed below.

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire