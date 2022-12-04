Kirk Herbstreit announces top six teams after conference championship week

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13.

The Vols await their bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Updated strength of schedule rankings for Heisman Trophy contenders after conference championship week

Following conference championship week, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit announced his top six college football teams. Herbstreit’s top six teams are listed below.

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire