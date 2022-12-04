Kirk Herbstreit announces top six teams after conference championship week
Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13.
The Vols await their bowl destination.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Following conference championship week, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit announced his top six college football teams. Herbstreit’s top six teams are listed below.
Georgia
Michigan
TCU
Ohio State
Alabama
Tennessee
