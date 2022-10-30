Kirk Herbstreit announces top four teams, first two out during Vols-Kentucky game
No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) defeated No. 17 Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC), 44-6, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper
Saturday’s contest was televised by ESPN. Chris Fowler (PxP), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) were on the call.
During the second half of the Tennessee-Kentucky game, Herbstreit provided his top four teams and the first two teams out of the College Football Playoff in real time. Herbstreit’s top four teams and first two out of the College Football Playoff are listed below.
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama (first two out)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Clemson (first two out)
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports