Kirk Herbstreit announces top four teams, first two out during Vols-Kentucky game

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) defeated No. 17 Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC), 44-6, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Saturday’s contest was televised by ESPN. Chris Fowler (PxP), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) were on the call.

During the second half of the Tennessee-Kentucky game, Herbstreit provided his top four teams and the first two teams out of the College Football Playoff in real time. Herbstreit’s top four teams and first two out of the College Football Playoff are listed below.

Tennessee

Ohio State

Georgia

Michigan

Alabama (first two out)

Clemson (first two out)

