Kirk Herbstreit addresses 'psychotic standard' of Kyle McCord, Ryan Day by Ohio State fans

Kirk Herbstreit continues to call out the "lunatic fringe" Ohio State football fans on social media after the Buckeyes' 23-3 season-opening road win against Indiana.

Before the 2023 season began, the former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst called out the "15 percenters" on social media that "embarrass all of us as Ohio State fans," saying he doesn't care what that group thinks.

And after the Buckeyes' first win in 2023, Herbstreit saw that "psychotic standard" out in full force again, especially toward quarterback Kyle McCord and coach Ryan Day.

"They are out of their minds," Herbstreit said of the "15%" of Ohio State fans on social media on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday. "What they do is make players — high school players — not want to play for that program... They drive me crazy with everything they do."

After McCord failed to throw a touchdown against the Hoosiers while completing 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 239 yards along with an interception, Herbstreit attempted to put the third-year Ohio State quarterback's performance in perspective.

"Kyle McCord is trying to learn how to play the position," Herbstreit said. "Kyle McCord's not going to be where C.J. Stroud was at the end of his career where he went on to play with the Houston Texans as a top-five pick in the draft. He needs time, right? Let's give him that time. They opened up on the road against a Big Ten team that's not bad. Ryan Day knows what he's doing."

Kirk Herbstreit spits some truth on Ohio State fans on social media 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QvjoYbfuzy — MGo🫘 (@MJoeBean) September 5, 2023

The "very small percent" of people, Herbstreit said, "want to get after" Day and McCord, wanting to "fire everybody, get rid of everybody." Instead, Herbstreit said Ohio State needs time to work together, especially in its next two weeks against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky.

"Let the offensive line have some reps, believe it or not, to have continuity," Herbstreit said. "This kid Kyle McCord can rip it. He's got receivers that can make plays. ... I'm pretty happy with the start, and you'll see Youngstown State, Western Kentucky... now the other extreme: 'Holy cow, he's going to win the Heisman.'

"We'll find out who they are when they go to South Bend Week 4."

Herbstreit's son Zak Herbstreit is a junior preferred walk-on tight end for the Buckeyes, enrolling at Ohio State in 2021 and following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Jim, who was a captain for Ohio State's 1960 team.

Ohio State will take on Youngstown State in its first game of the 2023 season at noon Saturday on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State 23, Indiana 3

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

