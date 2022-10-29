‘Kirk’s got to fire his kid’: College GameDay’s Pat McAfee on Iowa’s Brian Ferentz

One of the most popular sports media personalities today is Pat McAfee. He of course hosts the show with his namesake on YouTube and is a member of College GameDay’s panel.

While previewing Week 9 action and getting fans set for Saturday’s slate of games, McAfee served up some thoughts on the Hawkeyes’ current state of affairs. He didn’t hold back in regard to Iowa offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Ferentz.

McAfee outright said it’s time for Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz to fire his son. His full comments are included below along with what Pete Thamel had to say about Iowa, Texas A&M and Miami.

Pat McAfee on Iowa

I don't know what you know abaht farmers…#GameDay pic.twitter.com/xWRMJqIptU — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 29, 2022

“You know, Kirk Ferentz 24 years at Iowa. He is beloved by the Iowan fans and he should be. Has brought a lot of success, a lot of NFL guys. Two guys on Thursday night, big part of that Buccaneers-Ravens game. Iowa dudes. Tristan Wirfs, (Tyler) Linderbaum the center. You talk about George Kittle who’s like the most famous guy in the NFL right now. He’s an Iowa guy.

“I think my big thing about Iowa and I have some Hawkeye friends. Big Ty, Dallas Clark, I mean, Bob Sanders. You go through it, that Iowa program’s a good one. They had ‘ANF’ on their helmets for a long time. America Needs Farmers. And I don’t know what you know about farmers, okay. I know some things. They obviously provide the incredible food for our country. They work very hard. They’re very frugal, but those farmers got a lot of cash and those farmers would support that program however.

I think (Kirk) Ferentz has to evolve into this NIL, these modern opportunities, because with how good the defense is, with how good the offense could be. You bring a couple stars in out of the transfer portal, look at Iowa to be all the way back. Kirk’s got to fire his (expletive) kid, though. I heard the farmers aren’t like, you know, waiting on that,” McAfee said of Iowa.

Pete Thamel on Iowa

What’s next at Iowa, Texas A&M and Miami? Here’s our @collegegame update on three programs who’ve struggled on offense this season. pic.twitter.com/Pcj40PYYuy — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 29, 2022

“We’ll start with Iowa, and talking to coaches this week who have played the Hawkeyes, the biggest surprise to me was that they said Iowa’s offensive line was both soft and underwhelming with talent. And that’s obviously counter to what we’ve come to expect from Iowa’s offensive identity.

“The future of Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will be the most intrigue moving forward for the Hawkeyes. Ferentz who’s Kirk Ferentz’s son, has been engaged in position jobs in the NFL over the past few seasons. Don’t be surprised if that’s a way for him to move on from the Hawkeyes and their underachieving offense,” Thamel said.

