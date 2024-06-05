Kirk Gibson calls into radio station to talk Detroit Tigers, asks for positivity, patience

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kirk Gibson called into 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) to talk about the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday morning, joining the "Costa and Jansen with Heather" show.

He asked for positivity and patience when evaluating the Tigers.

"It seems like there's a negativity on where they are," Gibson said. "I think they're in pretty good shape right now. For where we started, and since Scott Harris has come in, I know he's taken some criticism. I mean, everybody has an opinion, but we're sailing along pretty good. A lot of guys have improved. Let's keep the foot on the gas. Let's keep supporting them. It's hard to win. We're not the Yankees. We're the Tigers. We played pretty good down there in Texas."

Gibson, 67, is a special assistant to Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, a color commentator on Bally Sports Detroit and a former 17-year MLB player who spent 12 seasons playing for the Tigers, winning the 1984 World Series.

In the 2024 season, the Tigers are in fourth place in the American League Central with a 31-30 record, trailing the Cleveland Guardians (40-20), Kansas City Royals (36-26) and Minnesota Twins (33-27). They sit 9½ games back of first place in the AL Central, and they're 2½ games out of a spot in the AL Wild Card.

Only 37.7% of the 162-game season is complete.

"The offense isn't a strength," Gibson continued, "but I think they've shown this year that they're giving others an opportunity in the organization that have been in the organization for a while to do well, and they have. (Andy) Ibáñez has come up, (Wenceel) Pérez has come up. (Kerry Carpenter) is a guy that's been developed through the minor leagues. Colt Keith, look what they put on this kid. He's done pretty damn good. I learned how to play in the major leagues. It's a hell of a place to learn, to go to the big leagues. Where would you want to learn? I was pretty brutal for a while, too. It's looking for the right combination. I listen (to the radio show) occasionally, and it seems a little too negative for me. Of course, I'm a positive guy. Luckily, the team isn't cashing it in."

Radio host Jim Costa challenged Gibson's opinion.

"Gibby, I think they're trying," Costa said. "They're definitely trying. We've never question the effort, at least not from the players, maybe from front office not giving them enough offensively to challenge this season, and that's been what's held them back. You call in today, they finally have a winning record, that we have been negative. They had a losing record for a long stretch and the bats haven't fully developed, and (Spencer) Torkelson would be one of those big examples of an area that I think we're right to be negative about."

Gibson disagreed.

"I don't think so," Gibson said.

Gibson didn't discuss Torkelson in his lengthy response, but instead, he touched on the recent success of Matt Vierling, controlling the strike zone, shortstops Javier Báez and Zach McKinstry, 2023 No. 3 overall pick Max Clark and a bunch of players from 1984.

"Look at Matt Vierling, how about that story?" Gibson continued. "How's he been? We traded for him, and he's developed. Do you remember the mandate was? Control the zone. Everybody bought into that. Are they doing a better job of controlling the zone? Pitching-wise, yes. Batting-wise, yes. We're not hitting as many home runs. Look at our outfield defense. It's way up there. It's making us a way better team. Infield defense, Javier Báez, in the past, when he struggled, they just played him. They're giving others a chance. (Zach) McKinstry, here he comes. It's just all the way you look at it.

"I listen to enough radio, and I've been criticized myself, and rightfully so at some times, so I get it, but I'm just here to offer you a better picture. I think I look in the minor leagues, there's some criticism of the top pick last year. That kid (Max Clark) has got a lot of energy. He's a pretty good athlete. You guys are asking, 'Who's on the way, who's next?' That kid could be something special. Look at Kansas City, I just heard that we were on the same level with them, but we beat them the first time (and were swept by them the second time), they've got Bobby Witt Jr. He's a stud. You're always looking for studs. I'm here to tell you the development of the organization as a whole of the players, these players have a way better opportunity to develop into a good major-league player.

"Forty years ago today, do you know what happened? The famous 13-pitch at-bat into a home run by Dave Bergman. We would not have won the World Series without Dave Bergman. He accepted his role. He made sure everybody else accepted their role. And they did. Our scrubs, as they were called, they had a huge impact on 1984 and what we accomplished, and they're looking for guys like that. For us, it was Enos Cabell, then it was Richie Hebner, then it was Dave Bergman, along with Darrell Evans and Willie Hernández. Just look at the moves that were made to develop that team. I'm just telling you, be patient."

After that, Costa wrapped up the call by thanking Gibson for listening to the show and calling into the show. He also invited him back to talk about the Tigers at any time in the future.

"All right, boys," Gibson said. "We'll talk to you later."

