Kirk Ferentz themed Herky statue unveiled outside team practice facility

A statue of Herky the Hawk was unveiled outside the Iowa football team’s practice facility. But this version was decked out with various photos of Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes over his tenure to commemorate 25 seasons as head coach.

25 Years of Captain Kirk 🐤



This morning, a Herky statue was unveiled outside the Hansen Football Performance Center, celebrating 25 years of Coach Ferentz and our program's greatest moments!#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/zHt8ve02kx — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) May 1, 2024

Plenty of fun visuals to unpack. Herky’s beak features the two winningest coaches in program history: Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz. On the torso there’s a number of bowl wins highlighted amongst some of the most legendary moments in Hawkeye history.

It’s hard to tell whether the unveiling of the statue was a surprise or not to Ferentz, but he sure looks happy.

