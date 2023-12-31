Kirk Ferentz shares story about 'predator' in Iowa recruiting
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz isn't happy with the state of college football. He shared some thoughts before Iowa played Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz isn't happy with the state of college football. He shared some thoughts before Iowa played Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through the remaining bowl games for the second part of this year’s Bowl Bonanza.
The AFC path to the Super Bowl could be determined in Baltimore on Sunday.
The Seminoles' undefeated season is over.
Sarkisian has changed a lot from his days at Washington. But there's no questioning the impact the coach and the school left on each another.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
The Cowboys hit a huge play against the Lions.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
The 37-year-old will reportedly play a farewell game in his native Slovenia.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the best players of the four-team playoff era.
The cannon-armed Flacco hasn't been perfect, but the Browns don't need perfect, especially with their defense.
We'll need all the lineup help we can get in fantasy football championship week. Let Dalton Del Don show you the way.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
Jackson has always played quarterback and negotiated contracts his own way. It's hard to question his methods as he closes in on a potential second MVP.
The Jaguars will be without their quarterback for a key game Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals important findings that could lead to victory in championship week matchups.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!