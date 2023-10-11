Kirk Ferentz shares message to QB Deacon Hill ahead of Wisconsin return

Sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill’s first start featured just enough offense to get the job done versus Purdue in a 20-14 win for the Hawkeyes.

Just enough from sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson with a 67-yard touchdown gallop early, and just enough from Hill late with his 22-yard touchdown strike to senior tight end Erick All.

That was the big bulk of the offense, especially for Hill in the passing game. Hill didn’t complete a pass to a Hawkeye receiver and he finished just 6-of-21 passing for 110 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Hill’s pass that was intercepted glanced off Iowa sophomore receiver Seth Anderson’s hands and right into the waiting arms of a Boilermaker defensive back. It was that kind of day for all parties involved.

Per Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, Iowa wide receivers went without a reception for the first time since a 13-9 loss versus Utah all the way back on Oct. 7, 1978.

For a unit that’s accounted for just 20 catches for 212 yards halfway through the season, it was another new low point. Hard to believe, but it’s true.

While the Hawkeye receivers certainly have their fair share of blame to accept, Hill will need to be better if his homecoming to Wisconsin, his former school, is set to become a winning reunion for himself and the Hawkeyes.

After the win over the Boilermakers improved Iowa to 5-1 (2-1 Big Ten), Hill admitted to some nerves.

“I think in the first half I was a little jittery, but when I came back in the second half, I did a great job trying to be a calm presence for the team. The offensive line was apologizing to me any time I got hit, but I just told them to keep doing what they were doing.

“I trusted them 100 percent. This is just everything that comes with being a starter and playing in your first game. I was probably too excited to be out there, but that’s not an excuse,” Hill said.

So, what’s Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz’s message to Hill in order to go pick up a key win at Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten)?

“I think he’s probably pressing a little bit. And I can’t read minds, but my guess is he’s a very prideful guy, and he wants to do like all of our guys do. So I think he’s probably pressing a little bit,” Ferentz said.

As Iowa tries to help Hill navigate through the tendency to press a little bit, Ferentz is also mindful of the fact that Hill just hasn’t played much.

“We may have to be a little patient. Did a lot of good things. The pick that he had was a tough play for him. So, I thought he made some good decisions, just didn’t quite have the accuracy he’s capable of. Hopefully that will work itself out as we move forward,” Ferentz said.

As Hill and Iowa embark upon Madison, Wis., how can the Hawkeyes position Hill for success in a place that’s guaranteed to be raucous?

“Nothing special. Other than he wants to do better. I think he wants to get off to a better start, certainly. And hopefully he’ll do that.

“But no matter where we play, it’s going to be the challenge is just for him to play the way he can play. And hopefully after starting this last game now he’s got a little bit—he’s hardly a grizzled veteran but at least he’s done it and we’ll see how that goes,” Ferentz said.

As for the return to his previous school, Ferentz downplayed that angle for Hill.

“He played there, but it wasn’t like he played a lot. In fact, he didn’t play at all as far as I know. I don’t know that there’s some kind of sentimental or emotional deal going on. I don’t think so. I think he’s just happy to be here and not that he’s not happy to be there, but he’s happy to be here and he’s looking forward,” Ferentz said.

Iowa kicks off at Wisconsin at 3 p.m. CT on Fox from Camp Randall Stadium.

