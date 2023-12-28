Kirk Ferentz shares advice for Hawkeyes’ stay-or-go decisions

The Iowa Hawkeyes have already received great news.

All-American linebacker Jay Higgins announced his decision to return to Iowa for the 2024 season. That brings back a Butkus Award semifinalist, a first-team All-American and a consensus first-team All-Big Ten choice back into the fold for the Hawkeyes.

Higgins has tallied 155 tackles, which ranks third nationally and is tops among Power Five players.

The 6-foot-2, 233 pound linebacker’s decision to return to Iowa City understandably has Hawkeye fans excited. Perhaps there’s more good news on the way from a number of key contributors.

Iowa is awaiting stay-or-go decisions from linebacker Nick Jackson, defensive backs Sebastian Castro, Cooper DeJean, Jermari Harris and tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All.

Ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl versus Tennessee, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz was asked on Thursday what advice or wisdom he shares with players regarding their stay-or-go decisions.

“It’s probably a little different story for each and every guy. One commonality, there’s no easy decisions for guys. Sometimes it’s easy, sometimes it’s not. What we try to share with them is take your time, because unless you’ve got to make a decision today, you’ll probably have more information, better information within a week or two weeks, whatever it may be,” Ferentz said.

Most importantly, though, Ferentz said it needs to be the right decision for each individual player.

“And then, ultimately, it’s about them doing what they need to do, what they feel is in their heart. It does us no good for a guy to come back if he’s not fully invested. Riley Moss chose to come back, surprised all of us. He was fully invested. He played unbelievably well and practiced out of sight, so that’s an example of a guy who made the right decision. But, you’ve got to be, hopefully they’re enthused either way, whatever they decide,” Ferentz said.

However, when players elect to move onto professional futures, Ferentz and his staff want the message to be crystal clear: They are happy for their players’ opportunities and they are always Hawkeyes.

“The other message is, if a guy chooses not to come back, don’t feel like we’re mad at you because nobody here is mad. I’m not mad at T.J. Hockenson. Unfortunately, he got injured and he’s got a tough battle. He’ll do great. Nobody’s mad at him for leaving. He earned the right to make that choice.

“So, when guys leave, they’re Hawkeyes. But, it’s ultimately about what’s best for them, kind of like recruiting. Make a decision that’s best for you. It would kind of be presumptuous for us to think that we know best when it comes to somebody else, what their goals may be,” Ferentz said.

