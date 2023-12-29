Kirk Ferentz reacts to Jay Higgins’ decision to return to the Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes‘ prospects for the 2024 season already feel like they’ve been handed a jolt with All-American linebacker Jay Higgins’ decision to return to Iowa for next season.

The Butkus Award semifinalist revealed that news on Tuesday. In his first season as a full-time starter, Higgins filled the void that Jack Campbell left admirably.

Entering the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl versus Tennessee, Higgins has racked up 155 tackles, five passes defensed, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception.

Those 155 tackles rank third nationally and are tops among Power Five players. It also ranks third-most all-time among the Hawkeyes’ individual season bests, trailing only Andre Jackson’s 171 in 1972, Abdul Hodge’s 158 in 2005 and Chad Greenway’s 156 in 2005.

Higgins should supplant both Hodge and Greenway rather quickly in the Citrus Bowl. A final monster effort would push him past or even with Jackson’s 171 if he can register 16 or more tackles versus the Volunteers.

Talking with reporters after Iowa’s practice today, Hawkeye head football coach Kirk Ferentz discussed what Higgins’ return means for Iowa in 2024.

“You know, it’s interesting. I was going to say his experience, but you think about it, it’s not like he was a three-year starter, but it feels that way. The one thing about Jay that’s been so consistent since he’s gotten here is his attitude. That’s what we liked about him in recruiting quite frankly. You meet him face to face, get to visit with him a little bit, you just feel like there’s something there that maybe other people are missing and I think he’s shown that throughout his career,” Ferentz said.

Ferentz and Iowa knew Higgins would be good this season, but the 6-foot-2 linebacker’s incredible production in 2023 has even caught the coaching staff a little by surprise.

“He’s been a good special teams guy. Last year, played a lot of snaps, scrimmage snaps and that’s with two other guys that were pretty good players playing. This year, we thought he’d play really well, we knew he’d be a strong leader. I think it’s safe to say he exceeded our expectations, all the tackles he’s made. So, that’s really been impressive. To get a player back like that…

“And I go back two years ago, you got (Sam) LaPorta, (Jack) Campbell came back. We had that little break getting ready for this game and they both came back from that little break and both walked in my office within a half hour of each other and said they were coming back. It was like, ‘That’s good.’ Just because of who they were. Not only good players, but who they were. So, to have his leadership back is important. Obviously, he’s a good football player and the more guys that come back for the right reasons, it’s a good thing for us,” Ferentz said.

Higgins and Iowa battle Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day at noon CT.

