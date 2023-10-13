Kirk Ferentz reacts to Iowa receivers not registering a catch versus Purdue

If you’re a longtime Iowa Hawkeyes fan, this won’t surprise you.

But, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz isn’t getting panicked after the Hawkeyes’ aerial attack—or lack thereof—against the Purdue Boilermakers.

In his first career start, sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill completed just 6-of-21 passes for 110 yards with one touchdown pass against one interception. That lone touchdown strike went to senior tight end Erick All for 22 yards.

Most of the six grabs did, too. All caught five passes for 97 yards in another breakout performance.

That was great. What wasn’t so great was the fact that sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson had the only other reception for the Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten).

What does that mean? Well, it means that Iowa’s wide receivers finished a game without a reception for the first time since the 1970s, specifically a 13-9 loss versus Utah on Oct. 7, 1978.

Again, Ferentz isn’t losing sleep over that reality just yet.

“I hope they are engaged. I believe they are. And that stuff is all going to play out the way it plays out. Saturday, the way the game developed, we were playing in a way that we felt gave us our best chance to win in that particular ball game. You never know how it’s going to unfold or what it’s going to look like. And we were having pretty good luck with the running game at that point. It’s the way it worked out.

“We’re not going to change our overall philosophy a lot. And everybody’s got a role, a chance, an opportunity. And hopefully when it comes their way, they’ll be able to execute the way we think they can. They’re good players. They’ll bounce back,” Ferentz said.

Johnson and junior running back Leshon Williams did have a nice day on the ground. The duo combined for 208 rushing yards on 30 carries, which is a 6.9 yards per carry average.

Continuing that type of production would certainly be a great recipe for a win on Saturday in a massive Big Ten West showdown at Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten).

Still, it’s reasonable and perhaps more realistic to assume that Iowa needs more out of its passing game if it’s going to leave Madison, Wis., in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten West.

