Kirk Ferentz ‘All good… for now’ in CBS Sports’ 2023 Hot Seat Rankings

In the world of college football, the intensity of change has seemed to only rachet up in the last half-decade or so. The constant shuffling of coaches, rosters, the transfer portal, you name it, has college football requiring a yearly study session to keep up.

One area that doesn’t need review is Kirk Ferentz, the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Ferentz could arguably be the steadiest force among college football for the last quarter century. Entering his 25th year as the head coach at Iowa, Ferentz has been through it all.

Due to his steady nature and his unflappable demeanor, Ferentz has always found a way to get the most out of his program. Going 186-115 during his time atop the helm at Iowa has earned him a place among college football’s legends with their immortality.

Longest active tenured Big Ten football head coaches (years): 1. Kirk Ferentz – 24

2. James Franklin – 9

3. Jim Harbaugh – 8

4. Tom Allen – 7

5. P.J. Fleck – 6

T6. Ryan Day – 5

T6. Mike Locksley – 5

T8. Mel Tucker – 3

T8. Greg Schiano – 3

10. Bret Bielema – 2 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) July 11, 2023

All of that said, it has earned Ferentz the right to not have to worry about his job. In CBS Sports’ 2023 college football Hot Seat Rankings, Ferentz was assigned a rating of two and listed in the category of “all good… for now.” Only a rating of one for “safe and secure” or zero for “untouchable” could have been better.

Here’s CBS Sports’ full range of ratings:

5: “Win or be fired” – 3 coaches

4: “Start improving now” – 4 coaches

3: “Pressure is mounting” – 16 coaches

2: “All good… for now” – 52 coaches

1: “Safe and secure” – 42 coaches

0: “Untouchable” – 15 coaches

Longevity combined with success have to matter and they do here. Ferentz is the longest-tenured coach in the FBS and it isn’t particularly close. The next closest is Utah’s Kyle Whittingham and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, each entering their 19th season. In total, there are just 16 coaches entering their 10th season or more out of 133 teams. In fact, there are more coaches entering their first season with programs, 24, than there are entering their 10th year or beyond.

Interestingly enough, Ferentz joins a list of 11 Big Ten coaches with a rating of two or less.

With his successes and what he brings to the table, Ferentz is in control of when and how he leaves Iowa. Whether some Hawkeyes fans like that or not, it is his choice. What Ferentz has given to this program cannot be dismissed and should warrant a stark reminder that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Some of Iowa’s biggest rivals have found that fact out by ousting coaches prematurely.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire