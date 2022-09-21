Kirk Ferentz expects a big atmosphere at Rutgers: ‘we expect the place to be packed and loud’

Ahead of his team’s Big Ten opener on the road, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is readying his young program for a difficult atmosphere. It is an environment at Rutgers that Ferentz knows can be special, cautioning that his team must be ready for what could be a difficult atmosphere.

Iowa (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) had a nice bounceback this past weekend, a 27-0 win over Nevada that was a bit unusual (and late) due to weather-related delays. The Hawkeyes certainly looked to be coming around nicely after struggling two weeks ago in a loss to Iowa State.

In Rutgers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten), Ferentz says that the Scarlet Knights in many ways mirror his program in terms of their mindset and how they identify themselves as a program. Iowa, one of the most successful teams in the Big Ten over the past decade, may have had a slow start to the season but they showed last weekend that they are dangerous and talented.

Related

Four-star Caden Brown set to visit Rutgers football this weekend

Which leads Ferentz to prepare his program for a road game in a setting that he said can be difficult to play in. If fans are given a reason to cheer and be engaged, then SHI Stadium can be a difficult venue.

“You can’t be good in your conference if you don’t win on the road. That’s first and foremost. That’s true with non-league or in-league because you’re going to play on the road typically close to half your games,” Ferentz told reporters on Tuesday. “Then in conference play you can expect it to be a good environment, and we’re going to walk into one this week, certainly. I know they had a bunch of people go over to Philly last week to watch their game against Temple, and we expect the place to be packed and loud.”

After Saturday’s tight 16-14 win at Temple, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano immediately turned his attention to the Big Ten opener. He declared the game a ‘Scarlet-out’ in asking fans to turn out and support the program.

Related

Revamped offensive line still has the backing of Greg Schiano: 'we're going to be okay'

Story continues

Schiano talked about it being special to play under the lights at SHI Stadium. The first memory to spring to mind for many Rutgers fans when thinking about a night game is in 2006 and the upset of Louisville.

Ferentz remembers watching the ‘Pandemonium in Piscataway,’ the signature win from Schiano’s first tenure at Rutgers.

“I’m old enough to remember the big Rutgers-Louisville game. I think it was on a Thursday night. I remember watching that game, and it was two really good football teams, and it was somebody watching from Iowa City. It was a great football environment. You could tell that,” Ferentz said. “We have to be prepared for that. It’s just going to really test our ability to concentrate, and more younger guys you have out there, the more that’s a challenge.”

Related

At 3-0, Rutgers football is trending towards a bowl game in latest USA TODAY bowl projections

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire