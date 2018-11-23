Kirk Ferentz earns $500K with last-second Iowa win and gets a bloody lip celebrating

Smile, Kirk. You just got richer with Iowa’s win over Nebraska. (AP)

Kirk Ferentz had some serious financial incentive for Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos to make his game-winning field goal against Nebraska.

Recinos’ 41-yard field goal as time expired gave the Hawkeyes a 31-28 win over the Cornhuskers. The field goal pushes Iowa’s regular-season record to 8-4 and guarantees that Ferentz receives a half-million dollars. The coach has a clause in his contract that triggers a $500,000 bonus every time Iowa wins eight games in a season.

Reminder: Kirk Ferentz gets a $500,000 bonus if Iowa beats Nebraska today. pic.twitter.com/Xz600lYU5B — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 23, 2018





As the team celebrated the win, Ferentz didn’t escape unscathed. He appeared in his postgame interview with a bruised face and bloody lip. He told Fox’s Jen Hale that he got headbutted by quarterback Nathan Stanley, who was apparently wearing his helmet judging by Ferentz’s face.

“I just head-butted Stanley,” Ferentz said. “Not intentionally. He got me. I don’t think he saw me. But that one’s easy to live with.”

No, Kirk Ferentz isn't wearing lipstick. He got headbutted in the postgame celebration, but the @HawkeyeFootball head coach didn't let that ruin the interview: pic.twitter.com/vWIB0kU7CR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 23, 2018





The $500,000 bonus clause started when Ferentz signed his 10-year contract extension with the school before the 2016 season. And he’s hit it in all three of the contract’s seasons so far. Iowa was 8-5 in 2016 and 2017.

It’s good to be Kirk Ferentz, a man who is the 17th-highest paid coach in the country. We’d gladly trade a bloody lip from a helmeted headbutt for a bonus of that size, no matter what the base salary is.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

