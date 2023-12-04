Kirk Ferentz discusses Iowa facing Vols’ offense in Citrus Bowl

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with media following the announcement of the Citrus Bowl matchup. He discussed competing against Tennessee’s offense under head coach Josh Heupel.

“We certainly haven’t seen them this year, but I know the work that Josh has done obviously at Tennessee and Central (Florida) before that, just outstanding,” Ferentz said. “We have coincidentally, we saw it on Tennessee the last two years against Kentucky. We played Kentucky two straight years. We do have some familiarity, but certainly weren’t looking at them from a game planning standpoint. Nice thing about playing on January 1 is we’ll have plenty of time to look at them.”

Kickoff between the Vols and Hawkeyes is slated for 1 p.m. EST. ABC will televise the matchup at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

