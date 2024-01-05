Kirk Ferentz comments on what he’s looking for in next OC following Citrus Bowl

After the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ season came to a close with a 35-0 loss versus No. 23 Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Hawkeye head football coach Kirk Ferentz addressed a number of topics.

The final question posed to Ferentz was what many Hawkeye fans are most curious about: What does Iowa want and need the most from its next offensive coordinator?

“Yeah, things really haven’t changed much since whatever I said in December or two days ago. First of all, I want a guy who’s going to be a really good team player. Obviously, they’ve got to have expertise in their area, like all of our coaches, and they’ve got to be good people. They have to be guys that are going to mentor the players they work with. They’ve got to be people that understand a team is a team,” Ferentz said.

Given where Iowa’s offense has been the last several seasons, Ferentz understands the importance of getting this hire right.

“Read somewhere earlier that boy this is a big (hire), you’ve got to get it done, all that kind of stuff. I just want to get it right. That’s my responsibility as head coach is to get it right, period. Get the best guy we can get.

“And I feel like great about it, but that’s another story for another day, too, and get back to Iowa we’ll start working on that in earnest as well. My focus has been more so on our team, because that’s really my No. 1 responsibility,” Ferentz said.

In addition to finding a qualified, talented candidate that can resurrect this offense, Ferentz said the fit with the rest of the staff and with Iowa’s players is of equal significance.

“You try to hire the right people. That’s all. And then everybody’s got to work together and you move forward. What we do is not rocket science. I mean, again, we’re not saving lives or any of that stuff. We’re coaching football.

“But, how they are in front of the players, critical. How they are with each other, critical. And obviously they’ve got to be great representatives of our university. We coach in college, not an NFL team, so there is a responsibility there, too. What you do in the community, go right down the list. That stuff is important. So, there’s a lot of things that are important,” Ferentz said.

Ferentz referenced the stark contrast in coaching staffs between his season at Pitt in 1980 versus his nine-year run in the 1980s as the Hawkeyes’ offensive line coach.

“I go back to my time in the ’80s, the thing that made Iowa so special. I came from a place where we had ultra talent. We coached a national championship team down to No. 2, and I’ll say that. I’ll go on record saying that one. Mainly because we had phenomenal players. I mean, Marino, go right down the list. Phenomenal players, but a dysfunctional coaching staff. A lot of guys worried about themselves and their professions, their careers, all that stuff.

“I came to Iowa in ’81, literally off the pickle boat, and it’s like just the opposite. We had talent, but not the kind of talent we had at Pitt. We had a staff that was just unbelievably cohesive. The bottom line is guys all cared about one thing: the players they coached and the team being successful,” Ferentz said.

Ferentz had previously updated the potential timetable for the next OC hire ahead of Iowa’s date in the Citrus Bowl versus Tennessee.

“Obviously, it’s tabled right now. The focus is right on this game. Hope to have a clear idea the first two, three weeks of January. I’d like to think by the third week of January that we’ve got it done. Feel really optimistic right now and we’ll end up with a really good person,” Ferentz said then.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire