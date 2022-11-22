Kirk Cousins: 'You're living a dream' when you're playing football on Thanksgiving
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on playing football on Thanksgiving.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on playing football on Thanksgiving.
Thanks in part to his Big Ten-leading 110 tackles, Iowa's Jack Campbell has been named a finalist for the Butkus Award.
Friday in L.A., one day before #USC vs #NotreDame, a special event will recognize Knute Rockne, who started the ND-SC rivalry and so much more.
Which Crimson Tide stars may decide to sit out of a bowl game if Alabama misses the College Football Playoff?
As we near Iowa's Senior Day this season, a more personal note to my little brother that I now get to look up to. Here's to you, 22.
Wyoming vs Fresno State game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 13 game on Friday, November 25
How mad is Pat Narduzzi right now? You just hate to see it.
Brandon Aiyuk had a night to remember against the Arizona Cardinals, in more ways than one.
As OSU looks to return to its winning ways against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, what will the weather be like?
Does Auburn still have a chance to land the services of Coach Prime?
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?
He’s been lauded for his NFL talent, and he still has two years of college eligibility remaining.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Rams made a stunning move by waiving both Darrell Henderson Jr. and Justin Hollins on Tuesday
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule re-emerged on Monday, six weeks after he was fired by owner David Tepper. Rhule reflected on his tenure with a blog entry.
The former Badger had some choice words for Broncos fans
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has weighed in on a report that he's set to become Auburn's new coach.
Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen had the perfect response when asked about rookie John Ridgeway's suplex tackle of Dameon Pierce this past Sunday in Houston.