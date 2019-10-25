Kirk Cousins: “We won the game and that’s all that matters”

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wasn’t dropping any exuberant “you like that!” shouts after beating his former team, the Washington Redskins, 19-9 on Thursday night.

It was the first time Cousins has faced his former team since signing a free agent deal with the Vikings prior to the 2018 season. Cousins has a strong night on Thursday, completing 23 of 26 passes for 285 yards against Washington. But Cousins wasn’t interested in hanging the victory over the team that let him get away.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We won the game and that’s all that matters and that’s all my focus was on,” Cousins said, via Jeff Wald of FOX 9. “They were a tremendous place to go to work for six years and I just have the best of memories from my time there. I’m just happy we won. I’m just thrilled that we won the game. That’s what it’s all about.”

Cousins has completed 91 of 116 passes (77.6 percent) for 1,261 over the last four games for Minnesota with 10 touchdowns and just one interception. He’s turned around a Vikings team that got off to slow start over the first month of the season into a team that could all four games by double-digits.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said after the game he was pleased with how Cousins handled the week and the level he’s played at over the last month.

“I thought he handled it well,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press. “We talked during the week. You always have a little extra motivation when you play your old team. You’re always trying to prove that they wrong for letting you go or whatever the reason was. So I thought he handled it really well. He’s playing outstanding right now. He’s been on a nice roll for the last four ballgames and we’re hoping it continues.”