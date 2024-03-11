After Kirk Cousins, what's next for Vikings at quarterback?

The Vikings have watched quarterback Kirk Cousins leave after six years with the team. They now need a new quarterback.

G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said earlier today that the Vikings have "layers of contingencies" at the position. How many layers deep will they have to go?

Before today's news, both Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson made their decisions. (The Vikings possibly weren't interested in either one.) As the day unfolded, Gardner Minshew went to the Raiders.

Current options include Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett, Marcus Mariota, Tyrod Taylor, Sam Darnold, and Drew Lock. They could bring in Carson Wentz, who waited a long time to land with the Rams as a backup in 2023. They could try to trade for someone like Trey Lance, Justin Fields, or Zach Wilson.

They still have Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall under contract for 2024.

Then there's the draft. With $28 million in dead money attributed to Cousins for 2024, they might decide to go with a reasonably-priced veteran and a rookie. If they can get someone they like with the 11th pick in the draft.