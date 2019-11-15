Kirk Cousins wants to win so he can stay in Minnesota

There are 29.5 million guaranteed reasons Kirk Cousins will be with the Vikings next season.

But the Vikings quarterback told one of his predecessors he knows he needs to win more games if he wants to extend his stay in the land of 10,000 lakes.

In an interview with Vikings legend Brett Favre on SiriusXM NFL radio, Cousins turned on the softball from Favre about what a “great organization” the Vikings were.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Absolutely, and I think that’s where it starts. To have a chance as a quarterback to win those big games it starts with great ownership, great management, people bringing in the right people around you so you can win those big games,” Cousins said, via Michael Rand of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “Our fans are outstanding, our new stadium is outstanding and I just feel very privileged to be the quarterback here because not every organization can claim some of the things that we have going here. We have to turn it into wins as much as possible so I can stay here as long as possible. I joke with everybody that ‘guys we’ve got to win because I like it here and I’d like to stay.’”

It’s almost like Cousins played for an organization before which wasn’t quite so together and pleasant.

Whether the Vikings want to extend that relationship after next season remains to be seen.