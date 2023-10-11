Kirk Cousins on waiving no-trade clause: Focused on Bears, nothing else is worth my time

a big askWith the Vikings 1-4 and looking at at least four games without wide receiver Justin Jefferson, there's been another round of chatter about whether quarterback Kirk Cousins could be in play on the trade market.

Cousins would have a big say in whether that chatter amounts to anything more substantive. He has a no-trade clause, so any move would have to come with his approval and there's been no sign that Cousins is looking to move on from Minnesota in the final year of his contract.

On Wednesday, Cousins was asked if he could envision a time when he would waive that clause in order to facilitate a deal with another team. Cousins said the only thing that he is thinking about is this week's game against the Bears.

“You know I am just very focused on the Bears and going 1-0 this week, and anything else is not worth my time or energy or attention," Cousins said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

Accepting a trade would mean Cousins has to learn a new offense on the fly while positioning himself for free agency this offseason, which is a big ask even if the Vikings season appears to be headed in the wrong direction. Any team acquiring him would also have to satisfy the Vikings' desired compensation and there doesn't seem to be anyone in that market at the moment.

An injury this weekend could change that, but it might not do anything to Cousins' feelings about staying the course in Minnesota and plotting his next steps come the offseason.