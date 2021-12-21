Kirk Cousins’ touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson gives Vikings 7-0 lead

Justin Jefferson scored on a 12-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter Monday night. It was the third consecutive game he’s scored and his ninth of the season.

Adam Thielen, who is inactive against the Bears, leads the team with 10 receiving touchdowns this seasonn.

The Vikings went 20 yards on their first possession before punting. They drove 54 yards in eight plays on their second drive to take a 7-0 lead.

Jefferson has two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Dalvin Cook has rushed for 24 yards on five carries.

Cousins has completed 6 of 7 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

