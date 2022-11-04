Kirk Cousins’ top 10 performances with Washington

Kirk Cousins is a divisive figure in Washington. A fourth-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Cousins immediately began his career in the shadow of the No. 2 overall pick from the same draft, Robert Griffin III.

While Griffin had an electric rookie year, it was all downhill for him after injuring his knee in a home playoff game in Jan. 2013. His career in Washington — or the NFL — would never be the same.

Enter Cousins.

After bouncing in and out of the lineup throughout his first three seasons, head coach Jay Gruden named Cousins the permanent starter ahead of the 2015 season, and his career took off.

Cousins returns to FedEx Field this weekend for the first time since leaving as a free agent after the 2017 season, signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

We aren’t going to get into why Cousins left. Instead, we look back at Cousins’ top 10 performances in the burgundy and gold.

Sep. 24, 2017 at FedEx Field, defeating the Raiders 27-10 on SNF

Cousins threw touchdown passes of 22, 18 and 52 yards to Chris Thompson, Vernon Davis, and Josh Doctson, providing Washington a 21-0 lead. Cousins finished a sizzling 25-30 (83.3 %) 365 yards, 3 Touchdowns, and no interceptions for a very impressive 14.17 adjusted yards per attempt and a 150.7 passer rating.



Oct. 04, 2015, at FedEx Field beating the Eagles

Trailing 20-16 and with the ball on their own 10, Cousins led a 15-play 90-yard touchdown drive, connecting with Pierre Garcon on a four-yard touchdown with only 26 seconds remaining to get the 23-20 win. Cousins completed 31 of 46 for 290 yards, the game-winning touchdown, and no interceptions. It was the first game-winning drive for Cousins in the Jay Gruden era.

Nov. 15, 2015, at FedEx Field routing the Saints

Cousins enjoyed one of his finest passing days as a professional, completing 80% of his passes (20-25) for four touchdowns, no interceptions, 324 yards, 16.16 adjusted yards per pass attempt and a 158.3 passer rating in a 47-14 romp over the Saints. The offense being unstoppable that day led to the 47-15 embarrassment of the Saints.

Nov 19, 2017, at New Orleans in overtime loss to the Saints

Washington led 31-16 as Cousins on the day completed 22 of 32 (68.7%) for 322 yards, 3 TDs, and no interceptions for an impressive 11.94 adjusted yards per pass attempt and a 132.6 passer rating. However, it’s a team game and the Washington defense had trouble with the Saints offense, falling 34-31 in overtime.

Dec. 11, 2016, winning 27-22 at Philadelphia

Despite Cousins leading the offense on touchdown drives of 69, 81 and 54 yards, Washington trailed the Eagles 22-21 with 4:59 remaining. Cousins connected with Jamison Crowder for 33 yards, igniting a 77-yard drive in eight plays, culminating in Chris Thompson’s 25-yard touchdown run with 1:53 to play. On the day Cousins passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 116.0 and 11.14 yards per passing attempt.



Dec. 16, 2012, at Cleveland, led Washington to 38-21 win over the Browns

This was Cousins’ first career start in his rookie season. He was outstanding in leading Washington to a 38-21 victory, keeping the team’s winning streak alive. Cousins completed 26 of 37 passes for 329 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Cousins started in place of Griffin, who missed the game with a knee injury.

Nov. 5, 2017, at Seattle, in 17-14 win over the Seahawks

Washington had no business winning this game. Yet, Cousins without most of his offensive line and throwing to wide receivers such as Ryan Grant, Terrelle Pryor, Josh Doctson and Brian Quick, led a late comeback to stun the Seahawks. This was when Seattle had one of the better defenses in the NFL and during the “Legion of Boom” era.

Nov. 20, 2016, at FedEx Field, leading Washington to 42-24 win over Packers on SNF

Washington looked unstoppable in this game. Cousins outdueled Aaron Rodgers, completing 21 of 30 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 42-24 win. Cousins led Washington to a rare prime-time win, and it was one of his more memorable performances in the NFL.

Dec. 26, 2015, at Philadelphia in 38-24 win over the Eagles

Cousins personally cited this game as one of his favorite moments during his time in Washington. He completed 31 of 46 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns in the win. His performance helped Washington clinch the NFC East and host a playoff game at FedEx Field.

Oct. 25, 2015, vs. the Buccaneers in the "You like that" game

This was memorable for many reasons. One, it was Cousins’ breakout performance as a starting quarterback, as he completed 33 of 40 passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown. Washington was down 24-0 in the second quarter and Cousins led the biggest comeback in team history, and Washington won 31-30. After the game, Cousins was heading into the locker room, looked at the cameras, and shouted, “you like that,” and a new catchphrase was born.

