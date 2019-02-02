Kirk Cousins on the time Sean McVay stopped Redskins practice originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has come a long way since he was the Redskins tight ends coach. But his knowledge for the game, personality, and demeanor has always been there.

While a guest on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Minnesota Vikings and former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins had plenty to say about McVay when he was the Redskins' tight ends coach.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He was 26 [years old] as the tight ends coach of the Redskins, he walked around like he was 55 and a head coach for years," Cousins said.

Cousins then went into further detail, telling a story how McVay completely stopped practice one time when Mike Shanahan was the head coach.

Why did a 26-year-old Sean McVay interrupt a Mike Shanahan practice? @KirkCousins8 has a story on the #LARams head coach from their days with the @Redskins... pic.twitter.com/Ke1sIpWKGF — GMFB (@gmfb) February 2, 2019

"[McVay] pauses practice [and says] 'Woah, woah, woah, we haven't covered this with the tight ends. Coach, excuse me,' and he starts coaching them. Mike Shanahan looks at the script and is like 'what? who are you stopping practice? I'm the head coach.' But that was Sean. He just has a calm, a presence, a control about him."

Cousins endorsement of his former offensive coordinator did not stop there.

Story continues

"If he stands in front of a room, guys get behind him," Cousins said on McVay. "He has a passion for the game, very smart, picks up things quickly."

While neither are a part of the Redskins organization anymore, their time in Washington was very influential in getting both McVay and Cousins to the point in their careers now.

MORE NFL NEWS: